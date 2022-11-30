NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Steelers start to move up in the rankings

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners in Week 12 of the 2022 regular season, beating the Indianapolis Colts in Lucas Oil Field. Through 11 weeks of the regular season it has been extremely difficult to gauge where the Steelers rank among their NFL peers.

How far did the team rise after winning in Week 12? Based on this week’s NFL Power Rankings, not too far, but that isn’t say much considering where they were ranked before their third win of the season.

All in all, the Steelers’ rankings this week were all over the map. The truth might be somewhere in the middle, but it’s that time of the week where we take a look at other outlets’ rankings after Week 12 of regular season action.

Let’s get to the rankings...

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Buffalo Bills

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Miami Dolphins

6. Minnesota Vikings

7. San Francisco 49ers

8. Cincinnati Bengals

9. Tennessee Titans

10. Baltimore Ravens

...

26. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Realistic expectation: Developing Kenny Pickett. The Steelers aren’t making the playoffs this year. Even though the AFC North is in a down year, that’s the reality they face after starting 4-7. But the back half of the season can be all about developing the rookie quarterback, who was unceremoniously inserted at halftime of the Week 4 loss to the Jets. The final weeks are Pickett’s on-the-job training and can establish a baseline for him to build from for his second season.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. San Francisco 49ers

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Buffalo Bills

6. Miami Dolphins

7. Minnesota Vikings

8. Cincinnati Bengals

9. Tennessee Titans

10. New York Jets

...

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers might not make the playoffs, but this season will still feel like a success if they come out of 2022 confident that Kenny Pickett is their quarterback of the future. The first-round pick is on track to do just that after a solid performance in Monday night’s 24-17 win over the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. After Indianapolis scored 14 unanswered points to take the lead in the third quarter, Pickett orchestrated an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive punctuated by a pretty two-point conversion pass to George Pickens to finish the scoring. Fun fact: The Steelers are 12-1 in their last 13 appearances on Monday Night Football.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Miami Dolphins

4. Buffalo Bills

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. Minnesota Vikings

7. San Francisco 49ers

8. Cincinnati Bengals

9. Tennessee Titans

10. Baltimore Ravens

...

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers are playing to be much improved for next season, ahead of what should be a promising full Year 2 with Kenny Pickett and upgraded personnel. You can bet Mike Tomlin’s team will be relentless and pesky, despite no winning season in sight in 2022.”

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Dallas Cowboys

4. Miami Dolphins

5. Buffalo Bills

6. San Francisco 49ers

7. Minnesota Vikings

8. Baltimore Ravens

9. Cincinnati Bengals

10. Tennessee Titans

...

23. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers obviously believed in Kenny Pickett. They drafted him 20th overall. If you made that investment, then watch Pickett make the strides he has the past few weeks, you have to feel very good that you made the right pick. Pickett isn’t great yet but he’s giving the Steelers plenty of hope.”

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Miami Dolphins

4. Buffalo Bills

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. Minnesota Vikings

7. San Francisco 49ers

8. Cincinnati Bengals

9. Baltimore Ravens

10. Tennessee Titans

...

26. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Kenny Pickett has done some nice things as the starter for this team. He is going to be a good one in the coming years.”

Tier 5 | Ugly, But There Are Positives

26. Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh got a great look at Kenny Pickett on Monday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts, whose defense has played well under Gus Bradley in 2022. Learning what Pittsburgh has in their rookie quarterback is all that matters for the rest of their season. For the most part, Pickett looked sharp against the Colts’ defense. Matt Canada won’t win any awards for his abilities as an offensive coordinator, but he tried helping his young QB by forcing the Colts coverage hand prior to the snap by using motion. The Steelers offensive line deserves a lot of credit, too. Many, including myself, have chastised the Steelers’ front office for not addressing the lack of star power on the line. However, like Washington a season ago, they have outplayed their reputation.

