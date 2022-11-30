2022 NFL Week 13: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons are preparing to go head-to-head in Week 13 of the 2022 regular season, and it pits the 4-7 Steelers vs. the 5-7 Falcons. These two teams have quite the one-sided history, with the Steelers holding a 14-2-1 overall record vs. Atlanta all-time. On top of that, the Steelers are 3-1-1 vs. the Falcons in their last five meetings.

The Falcons are a team who found themselves in a very similar situation to the Steelers this past offseason. In fact, they played their cards almost identically throughout the offseason, but how things have shaken out since the season started are vastly different.

With Matt Ryan out as the quarterback in Atlanta, the Falcons went the free agent route, just like the Steelers did. While the Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky, the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota. Both teams drafted quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Steelers taking Kenny Pickett 20th overall in the 1st Round, while the Falcons signed Desmond Ridder in the 3rd Round of the draft.

The Steelers benched Trubisky in the middle of the Week 4 matchup vs. the New York Jets, and it’s been all Pickett ever since. In Atlanta, the team has tied their ship to Mariota, and fans are wondering if/when they’ll see Ridder play this season.

The results for the Steelers have been a rookie who is learning on the job, and an organization who is looking to have an answer at the position in the coming years. As for the Falcons, they have been left wondering what the future will hold, considering Ridder hasn’t seen the field yet this year.

These narratives and story lines add intrigue to the matchup as the Steelers hope to win back-to-back games for the first time this season by beating the Falcons on the road in Week 13.

