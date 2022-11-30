Steelers Injury Report: Jaylen Warren returns to practice on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers exited Monday night’s game with a victory as well as with some players dealing with some “bumps and bruises associated with play.” As the Steelers took the practice field for their first official day of preparation for the Atlanta Falcons, there were two players who did not participate while six were limited. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, 10 names start off on the list.

The most significant injury which happened in-game on Monday night was running back Najee Harris leaving just before halftime with an abdominal injury. With no update in regards to Harris by Mike Tomlin at his Tuesday press conference due to the quick turnaround from playing on Monday night, the expectations for Harris are still foggy. On Wednesday, Harris was one of the two players who did not participate in practice.

After coming back to play in Week 8 after missing four games, Ahkello Witherspoon found himself missing another three games with his hamstring injury in Week 10 through Week 12. On Wednesday, Witherspoon was still unable to practice.

Steelers’ RB Jaylen Warren told reporters that doctors have cleared him to return from his hamstring injury and he expects to be able to play Sunday vs. the Falcons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2022

Two more players who missed Monday’s game even though they were only questionable going into the contest were Robert Spillane with a back injury and Miles Boykin with an oblique injury. On Wednesday, Boykin returned as a full participant while Spillane was able to practice in a limited capacity.

At Mike Tomlin‘s press conference on Tuesday, he listed several players that were dealing with some minor issues that could limit them early in the week. Those specifically mentioned were Minkah Fitzpatrick (ribs), T.J. Watt (ribs), Larry Ogunjobi (toe), and Myles Jack (knee). On Wednesday, all four players were able to practice in a limited capacity.

One more player who is listed on the injury report is center Mason Cole as he was limited with a foot injury. Last week, Cole was unable to practice early in the week yet still was able to play in the game. Starting the week off as limited rather than not participating is a good sign towards Cole‘s participation on Sunday.

As for the Falcons’ injury report, you can see the names below courtesy of Steelers.com.