Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Friday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout: All Eyes on April

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the hottest and most toxic takes on social media. This week, fans are excited about the prospects of the 2023 draft. The only problem is there are still a bunch of games left in 2022! Plus, after last week’s “growing pains,” fans are now choosing sides on Kenny Pickett’s performance.

Rundown of the show:

Toxic Takes

April’s Draft is getting a lot of attention now

Much, Much More

Take a deep dive into the world of Steelers social media from a yinzer perspective as BTSC proudly presents a very unique show that highlights “What Yinz Talkin’ Bout”.

The Steelers Preview: A break from the negative, welcome to Steelers Palooza

With the Steelers on a bye and trades being made, it’s the bye week. With no game to preview, it’s an opportunity to have fun with Steeler talk from outside of the bun. This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts with BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman, Editor Dave Schofield, and Podcast Producer Bryan Anthony Davis.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News of the Week

Having fun with Steelers Palooza

Trivia

Final Thoughts

Let’s Ride Friday: What does “accountability” look like for the Steelers?

The Steelers are having a dreadful season so far in 2022, a high level of accountability is needed for the entire franchise from the front office to the coaching staff and the players. What exactly does “accountability” look like for the Steelers? BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman outlines it all on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Accountability and the Steelers definition of it

A visit from Jeremy Betz in the All Betz Are Off segment

Hart to Heart

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

