Previewing Week 9 AFC North games: Bengals vs. Panthers and Ravens at Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns are on their bye week in Week 9, but the rest of the teams who call the AFC North are both active this week. With no Steelers game, it is time to preview those two matchups within the division.

Carolina Panthers at Cincinnati Bengals

Day/Time: Sunday, 1p.m. ET

Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

TV: FOX

Team Records

Panthers: 2-6

Bengals: 4-4

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Panthers (+7.5)

OVER/UNDER: 42.5

Moneyline: Panthers +270; Bengals -325

News and Notes

The Panthers are currently in sole possession of the No. 3 overall draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and they are certainly a team in transition. After firing their coach earlier this season, the team has been transitioning away from some players in hopes of a turnaround in 2023.

As for the Bengals, they had looked to have turned their season around until their prime time loss to the Browns in Week 8. Without Ja’Marr Chase the team looked as if they weren’t capable of doing much offensively. It has been a very up-and-down season for the Bengals, but this is a game they have to win to keep pace in the division. Losing a game to a team like the Panthers, at home, would be a disaster for both their divisional, and playoff hopes.

Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints

Day/Time: Monday, 8:15p.m. ET (Monday Night Football)

Location: Mercedes Super Dome, New Orleans, LA

TV: ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+

Team Records

Ravens: 5-3

Saints: 3-5

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Saints (+2.5)

OVER/UNDER: 48.0

Moneyline: Saints +120; Ravens -140

News and Notes

The New Orleans Saints are currently in an identity crisis. They aren’t sure who their starting quarterback is between Andy Dalton and Jameis Winston, and they don’t seem to do anything particularly well so far in 2022. Their 3-5 record has the muddled with the below average teams in the league, and many are wondering if they will be able to hold serve at home vs. a team like the Ravens.

As for the Ravens, the are a team which looks to have turned the corner on their season. After losing several close games in the early weeks, Baltimore has righted the ship. Their 5-3 record has them atop the AFC North, but their off field moves have many believing the Ravens are all-in on this season.

Following the acquisition of Roquan Smith from the Chicago Bears, how will this new-look defense do in the big easy on prime time? All eyes will be on the Ravens as they hope to not just stay atop the division, but prove they are a contender in the AFC. Out to prove the AFC isn’t just a two horse race between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare for the same New Orleans Saints in Week 10 following their bye week.