NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking all the Week 9 games against the spread

The 2022 NFL season is now underway! There is only one undefeated team remaining at 7-0 entering the week in the Philadelphia Eagles and they already played on Thursday night. On the other end of the spectrum, there are two teams with only one win going into Week 9 in the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans, who also have a tie.

For the 2022 NFL season, nine members of the BTSC will be picking every game against the spread and the over/under point totals. This feature will show all the games for the week including games on Thursday and Monday. Those specific game picks will be featured in the open thread articles for each game. Please remember we are not experts on betting or any kind of sports gamblers. We are just a group of Pittsburgh Steelers’ fans saying who we think will come through each week.

We are using the same program as the last two years called Tallysight. It allows us to show picks in a much more “friendly to the eye” manner. To understand how it works, the default tab is for our picks against the spread. To see the over/under picks, click the “O/U” tab in the upper left. Also, make sure you scroll on the graphic to see all the picks. If there are quotation marks next to a pick, it means the person making the selection made a comment about the game.

Last week, the picks were on the weak side. Jeff and Bradley were the best at picking against the spread and led the way at 9-5. Bringing up the rear was Matty at only 4-11. I currently lead for the season against the spread at 65-56 while Kyle remains in second at 61-59.

It was Shannon who topped the over/under picks last week going 9-6. Kyle and Jeremy brought up the rear this week at 5-10. For the season, Geoffrey continues to lead at 65-56 ahead of Jeff at 63-59. Combining both against the spread and the over/under, Jeff is in the lead at 123-119 ahead of Shannon at 120-124 and me at 119-124.

So here are the picks for the games for Week 9 of the NFL season. Please feel free to list your choices in the comment section below and play along! Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.