Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Bye Week Edition

1. The Steelers have nine games remaining on their schedule following the bye week. So, let’s take a look at the remaining games. The question is, how do you see them finishing these nine games?

Week 10: vs. Saints

Week 11: vs. Bengals

Week 12: at Colts

Week 13: at Falcons

Week 14: vs. Ravens

Week 15: at Panthers

Week 16: vs. Raiders

Week 17: at Ravens

Week 18: vs Browns

2. On a scale of 1-10 (10 being supremely confident and 1 being not confident at all), what is your confidence level in Kenny Pickett thus far?

3. With Omar Khan shipping Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears, we’ve started to see Khan in action since being hired as the General Manager (GM). At this point, he hasn’t had an offseason or an NFL Draft, but how do you like what you’ve seen from Khan to date?

4. We talked about this on the Steelers Preview podcast Thursday night, but who was your first favorite Steelers player? Mine was Barry Foster...

5. If you were named the new head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and you are looking at the current coaching staff, which coaches would you keep?

6. Halloween is now in the rear view mirror. In my family this means it is now officially Christmas season. There is a brief break on the Christmas season on Thanksgiving before returning to the festivities. Many take umbrage with this approach, and I don’t know why because it doesn’t impact them at all, but when do you start decking the halls and preparing for Christmas (which is by far my favorite holiday of the year)?

BONUS: As I said I’ll always do during these Six Pack articles when it’s my turn to do them...feel free to give your opinions on how we can make BTSC the best yet (both on the editorial and podcast side).

