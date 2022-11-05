 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Bye Bye Week edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new
NFL: NOV 01 Steelers at Ravens Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Steelers are 2-6 and lots of things are going on despite the Men of Steel being on a bye. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 10/30

Welcome to Hell! Same as Philadelphia I guess. Actually, I think the Chamber of Commerce in the City of Brotherly Love is considering that moniker.

Monday 10/31

Maybe the Steelers think they are in a PPR league.

Too bad the Steelers weren’t in a production-based business state of mind.

Dammit!!!!!! That’s all I’ve got to say about that.

Tuesday 11/1

I seriously don’t understand this one. I don’t think the Rams have a Number 1 pick until 2051.

So the Steelers have a chance to win four games in the final 9?

Do the Lions realize that division trades may haunt them? It’s like the Honolulu Blue have Stockholm Syndrome and keep giving their tormentors deals.

Desperate teams do desperate things. Omar Khan and Kevin Colbert are different GMs. Let’s see if Omar can take advantage.

Omar has nerves and balls of steel, and yes, he can take advantage. He is getting a higher pick than the original where Chase was drafted, and is essentially getting Jackson III for free.

I don’t know how much I believe in this distraction report, but I could be wrong. I thought Chase was gracious on his way out the door by saying it was playing slot that did not fit him. I wish him well.

Are the Steelers done adopting down-and -out corners? If not, Sidney’s their guy.

For those conspiracy theorists, CA3 did indeed have surgery.

Wednesday 11/2

There you go. Man corners might not be welcome in our nation’s capitol, but they are coveted in the Steel City.

Seriously, come on Mike. Listen to Dan Campbell, the AFC is a production-based business too. It’s okay to secede from Canada.

Thursday 11/3

Omar knows numbers. I wonder if he will show my wife how to balance our family’s budget.

Friday 11/4

He wins “Angry Runs” with the Steelers in Week 8, but the scepter is sent to Chicago along with Claypool. Do you think having the scepter go with him this week was the difference between getting the Bears’ original second-round pick versus the one they they just received from Baltimore? I will miss No. 11, but I hope he loses all of his games in 2033 in the Windy City.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...