A look back at the Steelers week that was: Bye Bye Week edition

The Steelers are 2-6 and lots of things are going on despite the Men of Steel being on a bye. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 10/30

FINAL: #Steelers have another dud in Philly after 35-13 loss to Eagles https://t.co/EJU0UwhBeN — BTSC Steelers (@btsteelcurtain) October 30, 2022

Welcome to Hell! Same as Philadelphia I guess. Actually, I think the Chamber of Commerce in the City of Brotherly Love is considering that moniker.

Monday 10/31

Steelers are the 1st team since at least 1991 to score 0 TDs from scrimmage from 10+ yards out through 8 games in a season. 5 teams in that span had 1 with Washington the last to do it in 2015 https://t.co/Ni7TwnXDKc — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 31, 2022

Maybe the Steelers think they are in a PPR league.

Lions coach Dan Campbell on firing assistant Aubrey Pleasant: "We're in a production-based business, and after seven weeks, I felt like this change needed to be made"https://t.co/RMiEJKN8Xu pic.twitter.com/DYOG6T0wo8 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) October 31, 2022

Too bad the Steelers weren’t in a production-based business state of mind.

Source: #Bears LB Roquan Smith is traded to the #Ravens. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2022

Dammit!!!!!! That’s all I’ve got to say about that.

Tuesday 11/1

Update: The #Rams have offered the #Panthers multiple 1st round picks for DE Brian Burns, per @AlbertBreer pic.twitter.com/hkl4H4h6dR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 1, 2022

I seriously don’t understand this one. I don’t think the Rams have a Number 1 pick until 2051.

Per Football Outsiders, the Steelers have played the NFL's most difficult schedule to this point. They have the 20th-most difficult schedule the rest of the way. — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) November 1, 2022

So the Steelers have a chance to win four games in the final 9?

Trade! The #Lions are sending TE T.J. Hockenson to the #Vikings, sources tell me and @RapSheet.



Minnesota sends a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick to Detroit for Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth-round pick. pic.twitter.com/9P0ZjbS64g — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2022

Do the Lions realize that division trades may haunt them? It’s like the Honolulu Blue have Stockholm Syndrome and keep giving their tormentors deals.

Desperate teams do desperate things. Omar Khan and Kevin Colbert are different GMs. Let’s see if Omar can take advantage.

We have acquired the Chicago Bears’ original 2023 second-round pick for WR Chase Claypool and acquired CB William Jackson III and a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick from the Washington Commanders for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 1, 2022

Omar has nerves and balls of steel, and yes, he can take advantage. He is getting a higher pick than the original where Chase was drafted, and is essentially getting Jackson III for free.

Added background: From what I am hearing, and been hearing over the last week the #Steelers moved on from what they felt like was somewhat of a 'distraction' behind-the scenes. I'm told the Claypool move has been on the table "for at least two weeks," per league source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 1, 2022

I don’t know how much I believe in this distraction report, but I could be wrong. I thought Chase was gracious on his way out the door by saying it was playing slot that did not fit him. I wish him well.

Are the Steelers done adopting down-and -out corners? If not, Sidney’s their guy.

#Steelers rookie Calvin Austin III expressed Instagram thanks to his doctors after successful foot surgery. He ended the post by saying “ Imma be back I love adversity” pic.twitter.com/05F3gZT0jf — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) November 1, 2022

For those conspiracy theorists, CA3 did indeed have surgery.

Wednesday 11/2

Ron Rivera on William Jackson III: “He really is a man corner…Our evaluation was wrong.” #Steelers #NFL — Blitzburgh (@Blitz_Burgh) November 2, 2022

There you go. Man corners might not be welcome in our nation’s capitol, but they are coveted in the Steel City.

Tomlin says he’s sticking Canada. Insane. pic.twitter.com/7N7nlUTj9k — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) November 2, 2022

Seriously, come on Mike. Listen to Dan Campbell, the AFC is a production-based business too. It’s okay to secede from Canada.

Thursday 11/3

Upon the trade to Pittsburgh, the Steelers and CB William Jackson III agreed to wipe out the rest of his per-game roster bonuses ($44K a game) for 2022, per source.



Jackson is now due the rest of base salary ($2.777M), while his cap hit drops by about $350K. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 3, 2022

Omar knows numbers. I wonder if he will show my wife how to balance our family’s budget.

Friday 11/4

He wins “Angry Runs” with the Steelers in Week 8, but the scepter is sent to Chicago along with Claypool. Do you think having the scepter go with him this week was the difference between getting the Bears’ original second-round pick versus the one they they just received from Baltimore? I will miss No. 11, but I hope he loses all of his games in 2033 in the Windy City.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.