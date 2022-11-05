Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Saturday edition

We here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

Nonetheless, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each podcast.

Here We Go, The Pregame Show: Defining the Steelers at the bye

The Steelers are 2-6 at their bye week, is their 2022 season over? How can the next nine weeks of football be defined in Steel City? Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Pregame Show. The BTSC duo break down the Steelers like no one else does as Coach Smith and BAD talk everything Steelers.

Check out the rundown

News and Notes

Recap

The Steelers at the bye

Dude of the Week

Steelers Friday Night Six Pack with Tony: Moves at the Bye, but were they fan-approved?

The Steelers made two trades at the deadline, but they didn’t trade Matt Canada for a new offensive coordinator. Mad? Probably, but is Canada the Steelers only problem? Is he even their biggest problem? That and more on this episode of Steelers Six Pack with veteran BTSC podcaster and writer Tony Defeo.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

Canada remains in Pittsburgh

Q&A

State of the Steelers: Is the worst over?

The Pittsburgh Steelers had a start that rivals the worst in the last 50 years, but with a superstar returning and a favorable schedule, the worst may be behind the black and gold. That’s the latest topic of discussion from Daniel Jay on the State of the Steelers. Join Daniel for the latest new offering from the Behind the Steel Curtain family of podcasts in addressing the State of the Steelers.

Checkout a rundown of the show:

Steelers News and Notes

The end of the dead end?

Q&A

