Ben Roethlisberger gives his take on the current Steelers offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense isn’t good right now. There is no other way around this simple fact. When a team is averaging 15 points per game, ranking them dead last in the league, there aren’t a lot of positives to be gleaned form the performance thus far.

However, everyone with a camera and/or microphone has a thought for what might get the Steelers offense back on track.

Fans heard and read Bill Cowher’s comments about how he is concerned the Steelers might be ruining Kenny Pickett’s confidence. How the team should be focused on playing solid defense, and running the football. Taking pressure off the young signal caller.

Sounds familiar, right? It’s the same equation which worked with Ben Roethlisberger in 2004 when the team rattled off 14 straight wins en route to the AFC Championship game.

But could that work with this current offense? It seems far-fetched, to say the last.

Speaking of Roethlisberger, on his weekly ‘Footbahlin’’ podcast last week he talked about what he might do if he were the one drawing up the plays for Pickett and the offense coming off the bye.

Let’s just say it is the polar opposite of what Cowher suggested, and there should be no shock here either.

(Note: Roethlisberger is dressed like Maverick from Top Gun as it was the Halloween edition of his weekly podcast.)

To be fair, when you watch the entirety of Roethlisberger’s comments in the full video, you can check it out in the link HERE, he is specifically talking about what the offense could do in the early portions of the game to open up the offense.

Either way, it shouldn’t shock anyone that Roethlisberger is giving his two cents, and it shouldn’t shock anyone he would be the guy to tell the rookie to go out there and sling the rock.

Which begs the question, how would you orchestrate the offense after the bye week? What would it look like to give Pickett and company the best chance to succeed?