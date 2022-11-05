Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Snot is running down his nose

Not sure if anyone has even noticed that the acronym for our little get together is SNOT. Seriously, all my notes go into a folder I have labelled ‘snot’. Yup you get 13 year old Canuck tonight.

Meet the new boss same as the old boss.

Now before we get to the questions... “Sorry Minkah!”

With no game tomorrow. How will you spend your time? Here and now we are putting you in charge of the Steelers 2023 draft. If the best LT or DL is still on the board regardless of where we pick, who (or which) are you choosing and why? (How depressing is it that we are talking draft in November...) Predict TJs stat line in his triumphant return next Sunday... Went out for dinner with the eldest daughter last night. We had a variety of sliders and while their pulled pork slider was good, it wasn’t GREAT! What makes a great pulled pork in your mind? With your Powerball Lottery Jackpot sitting at 47 gazillion CANADIAN dollars, what the heck would you do with all that money if you won the entire thing?!??

BONUS... anyone else looking for a few techy folks that are interested in starting up a new replacement hangout for all the TWITS in the world?? Interested applicants can send me their resume!