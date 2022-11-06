Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

Steelers Touchdown Under: Are the Steelers capable of winning down the stretch?

It’s Week 9 of the NFL season, which means the 2-6 Steelers are on a bye and have time to not only prepare better, but get healthy before taking on the New Orleans Saints. Down the second half-stretch of the season do the Steelers have a hope? Even a long shot? Can the stagnant, slow, even stunted offense improve enough to win games? Will the Steelers’ defense be able to secure game defining turnovers themselves? Join Matty Peverell and his special guest as they answer these questions and more, while providing a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in their chase for a seventh Lombardi, in this latest episode of ‘Touchdown Under’ - BTSC’s Australian sensation.

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

Can the Steelers win in their second half?

Listen to the show on the player below:

Tune into the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

We Run the North: Deadline Day Definition

Join BTSC’s Kevin Tate and his AFC North Crew featuring Brandon Herriott and Pay Saunders as they break down the division after Week 8 and the bye.

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

AFC North Happenings

Listen to the show on the player below:

Last Minute Thoughts before the Steelers Bye

There’s always a lot of material rolling trough a Steelers fan’s cranium on game day. What’s the injury report telling us? Did something happen that I missed? Am I going to even see the game in my broadcast area? What’s the line if I want to bet my mortgage on the game? At BTSC, we’re no different. Join BTSC with our last minute thoughts as you prepare to watch other teams this week. Join Dave Schofield as he gives his last minute thoughts right before the Steelers Bye.

Rundown:

Injury Report

Lines

How to watch

Listen to the show on the player below:

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE