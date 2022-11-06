NFL Week 9: Late games news, updates and open thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers are on their bye week and don’t square off until they host the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, so don’t pretend like you won’t be watching some other games as the day progresses. With that being said, why not watch the games with some of your fellow black-and-gold faithful!

Here is the upcoming slate of games for your viewing enjoyment:

Seahawks at Cardinals

Rams at Buccaneers

Titans at Chiefs (Sunday Night Football)

What games will you be watching? Either way, be sure to enjoy the live chat below, and don’t forget to stay glued to BTSC throughout the game for the best, most in-depth, analysis surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for their 10th game of the season.

HERE WE GO STEELERS!