2022 NFL Distribution Map: What games will you get to see in Week 9?

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t play in Week 9, and a lot of fans will be glued to their televisions to watch as much NFL football as possible during the week off.

So, what games will you get to see in your area? Let’s take a look based on both the early/late slate, who has the double header and where you reside.

Let’s take a look, maps courtesy of 506 Sports:

FOX Single

RED: Packers at Lions

GREEN: Chargers at Falcons

YELLOW: Vikings at Commanders

ORANGE: Panthers at Bengals

BLUE: Seahawks at Cardinals (LATE)

CBS

RED: Bills at Jets

BLUE: Dolphins at Bears

GREEN: Colts at Patriots

YELLOW: Raiders at Jaguars

GREY: No game due to blackout

CBS Late game is nationally televised: Rams at Buccaneers

So, what games will you get to see on Sunday? Let us know in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes leading up to the big game!

HERE WE GO STEELERS!