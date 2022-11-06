2022 NFL Distribution Map: What games will you get to see in Week 9?

The Pittsburgh Steelers don’t play in Week 9, and a lot of fans will be glued to their televisions to watch as much NFL football as possible during the week off.
So, what games will you get to see in your area? Let’s take a look based on both the early/late slate, who has the double header and where you reside.
Let’s take a look, maps courtesy of 506 Sports:
FOX Single
RED: Packers at Lions
GREEN: Chargers at Falcons
YELLOW: Vikings at Commanders
ORANGE: Panthers at Bengals
BLUE: Seahawks at Cardinals (LATE)
CBS
RED: Bills at Jets
BLUE: Dolphins at Bears
GREEN: Colts at Patriots
YELLOW: Raiders at Jaguars
GREY: No game due to blackout
CBS Late game is nationally televised: Rams at Buccaneers
