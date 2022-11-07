Ravens vs. Saints: Monday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is in full swing, and it’s an AFC vs. NFC battle in Week 9. The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints go head-to-head. When it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

Let’s take a closer look...

How to Watch:

Baltimore Ravens vs. New Orleans Saints

Date: Monday, Nov. 7

Venue: Mercedes Super Dome, New Orleans, LA

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App, ESPN+

NO: +1.5

O/U: 46.5

Moneyline:

BAL: -125

NO: +105

This is a game black-and-gold fans will be watching intently considering for a lot of reasons. Obviously, Steelers fans want to know what’s going on within the AFC North division, but throw in the fact the Steelers’ next opponent are the Saints in Week 10, and now this game turns into must-watch TV. On top of that, follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold. And continue counting down the days until the Steelers play the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of the regular season.