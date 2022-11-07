NFL Week 10 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 2.5-point underdogs vs. the Saints

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off of their bye week and are looking to get their 2022 season back on track. With the majority of their schedule so far this season being against teams with winning records, facing the 3-5 Saints at home with them coming off a short week might just be what this team needs. When it comes to the betting lines for Sunday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 10

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New Orleans Saints

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM

Steelers betting line: +2.5

Over/under: 41.5

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (L) 28-31 vs Saints

Win streak: 3 games NOR

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 0 - 3 NOR

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 4 - 6 NOR

The opening line on the game was at -1.5 after the schedule was announced in May. Based on the first eight weeks of the NFL season the line has moved significantly in favor of the Saints despite their losing record.

Being the underdogs on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +125 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 5/4 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Saints would have a payout of $45 ($25 plus the original $20 bet). The Saints have a current moneyline of -145, or 20/29 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on New Orleans to win straight up would have a payout of $33.79 ($13.79 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 2-4 against the spread in their last 6 games played and are 1-8 against the spread in their last 9 games against the NFC. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 9 of their last 12 games and have gone OVER in 5 of their last 6 games played against the New Orleans Saints.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are at 1000/1 after Week 9. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are 500/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers are currently at 50/1 odds behind the Browns at 12/1 odds, the Bengals at 7/2, and the Ravens as the favorite at 5/18 odds.