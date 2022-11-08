NFL Power Rankings, Week 10: Steelers getting comfortable in uncharted waters

The Pittsburgh Steelers weren’t winners or losers in Week 9 of the 2022 regular season since they were on their bye. Through eight weeks of the regular season it has been extremely difficult to gauge where the Steelers rank among their NFL peers.

How far did the team fall after not even playing in Week 9? Based on this week’s NFL Power Rankings, not too far, but that isn’t say much considering where they were ranked before the loss.

All in all, the Steelers’ rankings this week were all over the map. The truth might be somewhere in the middle, but it’s that time of the week where we take a look at other outlets’ rankings after Week 9 of regular season action.

Let’s get to the rankings...

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Buffalo Bills

4. Minnestoa Vikings

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. Miami Dolphins

7. Baltimore Ravens

8. New York Jets

9. Seattle Seahawks

10. San Francisco 49ers

...

29. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Non-QB MVP: LB Minkah Fitzpatrick On a team for whom no one is playing consistently, it was difficult to pick anyone as the MVP, quarterback or not. Even Fitzpatrick hasn’t played up to his usual standard in every game, but he is still a difference-maker and has notched three interceptions, including a Week 1 pick-six. Honorable mention goes to Alex Highsmith with 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Kansas City Chiefs

3. Minnesota Vikings

4. Buffalo Bills

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. Miami Dolphins

7. Baltimore Ravens

8. Tennessee Titans

9. Seattle Seahawks

10. San Francisco 49ers

...

25. Pittsburgh Steelers

“This team is likely playing for next season, which means it’s about Kenny Pickett improving going forward. That starts this week against the Saints.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Baltimore Ravens

6. San Francisco 49ers

7. Minnesota Vikings

8. Tennessee Titans

9. New York Jets

10. Seattle Seahawks

...

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Chase Claypool era in Pittsburgh started with a bang and ended with a whimper. Last Tuesday, the Steelers traded the wide receiver to the Bears in exchange for a second-round pick. It was a good return for GM Omar Khan, but Claypool’s exit underlined the disappointing nature of his final years in Pittsburgh after a breakout rookie season in 2020 that included 11 total touchdowns. Claypool’s production cooled considerably in the seasons since, but mediocre-to-bad quarterback play in Pittsburgh can’t be ignored when dissecting his numbers. With Claypool gone, rookie George Pickens and fourth-year pro Miles Boykin should be in line for more opportunities.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Minnesota Vikings

5. Dallas Cowboys

6. Seattle Seahawks

7. New York Giants

8. Baltimore Ravens

9. San Francisco 49ers

10. Los Angeles Chargers

...

29. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers had a bye to help them regroup in a rare rebuilding and initial losing season for Mike Tomlin. They will hope to get better defensively soon with better health and Kenny Pickett should also turn the corner to finish strong as a rookie passer to give them some needed promise for 2023.”

1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Buffalo Bills

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. Dallas Cowboys

5. Baltimore Ravens

6. Minnesota Vikings

7. Miami Dolphins

8. San Francisco 49ers

9. Seattle Seahawks

10. New York Jets

...

29. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers made the right move trading Chase Claypool to the Bears for a second-round pick. The pick could end up being higher or about equal to the one the Steelers used on Claypool in the first place, and Claypool had seemingly lost favor in the organization since a promising rookie season. It’s disappointing Claypool didn’t blossom into a star, but the Steelers made a decisive move and got good value in return.”

Tier 6 | Unadulteraded Awfulness

30. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Pittsburgh Steelers fans are in uncharted territory. They haven’t had to live in a world where the Steelers were any worse than an 8-8 team. Unfortunately, that’s not the case in 2022. Pittsburgh’s 27th in team DVOA, only have two wins, and struggle on both sides of the ball. “The only silver lining for Steelers fans is that their favorite team played the most-difficult schedule in the NFL through nine weeks, according to Football Outsiders. They face the 21st-most difficult schedule moving forward. “Still, it’s unlikely they make a playoff push in the remainder of the season. Pittsburgh needs to find out exactly what they might have in rookie QB Kenny Pickett.”

What do you think of these rankings? Should the Steelers be higher? Are they ranked too high? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.