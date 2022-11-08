Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: The fork in the road that is the Steelers’ bye week

The Steelers begin the second half of their 2022 season on Sunday. Working towards wins, and not a higher draft pick may benefit this team more down the road. So, BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the new show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

Winning > than playing for a higher pick

Steelers Hangover: Why to not abandon the black-and-gold ship in the second half of 2022

What if I told you that, despite the dreadful start to 2022 for the Steelers, that there are plenty of reasons to stay tuned for the remainder of the NFL season? Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White for another Steelers Hangover in the 2022 season.

Stick around, it may just get good.

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: Real hope for a better second half of the season

The Steelers had a rough start to their NFL season in 2022, but there are plenty of theories that suggest that there is hope for the Steelers to improve down the stretch. Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Lessons from the bye

