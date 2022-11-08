Steelers Week 11 matchup against the Bengals flexed out of prime time

The NFL has announced a change to the schedule for Week 11 as part of their flex scheduling options. The original matchup for Sunday Night Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium has been moved to 4:25 PM on CBS. Instead, the Sunday night matchup will now feature of the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

Kickoff for our Week 11 game against the Bengals on Sunday, Nov. 20 at @AcrisureStadium has been flexed to 4:25 PM ET on CBS.



Being a home game for the Steelers, fans need to be aware of the change of schedule in order to adjust their plans if they are attending the game in Pittsburgh. As for those hoping to still be able to catch the game on television, it will not be announced until the week of the game exactly which 4:25 PM game will be shown on CBS in certain areas. Currently, the other option is the Minnesota Vikings hosting the Dallas Cowboys even though both teams are from the NFC.

With the Steelers having their kickoff time adjusted, it is the only game at this time for the 2022 season where the Steelers have a late afternoon kickoff. Currently no time has been set for kickoff of the Steelers Week 18 matchup where they host the Cleveland Browns.

Although fans are looking ahead to how they can catch their beloved Steelers, either in person or on television, for Week 11, the Steelers still have the Week 10 matchup to worry about where they host the New Orleans Saints.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage as the Steelers host the Saints this Sunday at 1 PM at Acrisure Stadium.