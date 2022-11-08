Steelers start to create roster space for expected players to return from IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 at Acrisure Stadium, and fans are excited for this game for a multitude of reasons. It’s the team’s first home game since their Week 6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it is also the expected return of T.J. Watt and Damontae Kazee off Injured Reserve (IR).

For either of these two players to return to the lineup, the team would need to create space on their 53-man roster. Tuesday afternoon they started this process by releasing outside linebacker Ryan Anderson. On top of Anderson’s release, the team shuffled spots on their practice squad by releasing kicker Nick Sciba and signing wide receiver Josh Malone to the 16-player practice squad.

We have waived LB Ryan Anderson, released K Nick Sciba from the practice squad and signed WR Josh Malone to the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/zWgHoH9uV0 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 8, 2022

The news of Anderson being waived likely means it is only a matter of time until Watt is activated to the 53-man roster. Also, the news of Sciba being waived off the practice squad points to Chris Boswell’s groin being healthy enough to kick in Week 10 after the extra week off.

If Kazee is going to be reinstated with Watt, the team will need to make another roster move to create space. In the meantime, the team is starting to put the wheels in motion to make these moves happen.

