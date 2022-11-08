BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 9 results

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool is rolling along as each week those who make it through are one step closer to the prize. With four leagues completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 35 participants. While technically there are 435 total entries, I have one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 431 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Cam Heyward football.

There were three different games selected from the four remaining contestants. Two of the choices were the Philadelphia Eagles over the Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football. Although the Texans hung around for quite a while as the score was tied at halftime, the Eagles were eventually able to overcome being on the road on a short week and pull out the victory.

The other two choices this week were the New England Patriots over the Indianapolis Colts and the Cincinnati Bengals over the Carolina Panthers. In both games, the selected teams were up multiple scores and pitching a shutout at halftime. So for the first time all season, every contestant moved through to the next round

So after nine weeks, only 0.92% of the entries still remain and there are only contestants remaining in three of the five leagues. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your pick early so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so go make your pick now! Even if you are the only contestant remaining in your league, you must make your pick and outlast the remaining leagues.

The four contestants who remain are:

Leisto (League 2)

Madam Bruce’s Psychic Hotline (League 2)

Ryan Tune (League 3)

King Picks (League 4)

Weekly Update:

Upcoming Week 10 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored: Philadelphia (-11) at home over Washington

3 games at (-2.5) The Steelers match up: Pittsburgh (+2.5) at home against New Orleans

BYES: Baltimore, Cincinnati, New England, New York Jets

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.