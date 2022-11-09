Steelers sign kicker Matthew Wright to the 53-man roster

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a roster move releasing outside linebacker Ryan Anderson and leaving the team one player short of filling their 53-man roster. On Wednesday, the Steelers announce they have filled that vacant roster spot by signing kicker Matthew Wright off the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad.

We have signed K Matthew Wright to the 53-man roster from the Kansas City practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/x5En2PKWCl — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 9, 2022

On top of the release of Anderson Tuesday, an additional move made by the Steelers was the release of kicker Nick Sciba from the team’s practice squad. With the Steelers sending out their only other kicker on the roster, it was believed perhaps Chris Boswell may have been recovered from a groin injury which kept him out of the Steelers Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. But by signing Wright, now the injury status of Chris Boswell is even more in question.

First kicking in the NFL with the Steelers in 2020, Matthew Wright appeared in three games for Pittsburgh in Week 13, Week 16, and Week 17, as Boswell was dealing with an injury. During that time, Wright did not miss a single kick going seven-for-seven on extra points and four-for-four on field goal attempts with a long 46 yards.

After his time with the Steelers, Matthew Wright appeared in 14 games in 2021 as the kicker for the Jacksonville Jaguars where he made 13 of 15 extra points and 21 of 24 field goals with a long 56 yards. In 2022, Wright has kicked in two games for the Kansas City Chiefs where he made all eight of his extra point attempts and was three for four in field goals with a long of 59 yards.

In order for the Steelers to bring Matthew Wright back to the team, he had to be placed on the 53-man roster since he was poached off of another team’s practice squad. Additionally, Wright must remain on the Steelers roster for at least three weeks. With this timeframe in mind, it is possible that the Steelers could choose to place a Chris Boswell on the Reserve/Injured List where he would miss four games rather than have two kickers on the roster for the next three games.

