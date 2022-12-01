Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The Cutting Room Floor: The Steelers are flawed, but they are learning how to win

The Steelers have a lot of on-field flaws, but despite the seven losses, they a learning how to win each and every week Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

The Steelers War Room: Promise? Potential? What the win tells us about the 2022 Steelers

This will be one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to heck out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Rundown of the show:

A look back at the Colts game

Preview of a road trip to Atlanta

Steelers’ Rookie contributions

Atlanta rookies (all 10+ that aren’t on IR)

Tempering college draft prospect hype

Much More

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Know Your Enemy: How hot will it be for the Steelers in Atlanta?

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around, we get to know more about the Falcons of Hotlanta in the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down the upcoming opponent for the black-and-gold. This week, Geoff and Shannon, welcome Jeanna Thomas of SBNation’s Falcoholics to the podcast.

News and Notes

A look at the 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Special Guest: Jeanna Thomas of SB Nation’s Falcoholics

Geoffrey and Shannon walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

The Steelers Stat Geek: There isn’t a cookie-cutter stat to bring the Steelers success

Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Looking at the Steelers points off of turnovers

There’s ore than one formula to win games

The numerical matchup of the Steelers and Falcons

and more geeky numbers!

