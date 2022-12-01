Previewing the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons Week 13 showdown

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons are two teams who don’t know each other very well considering they are not in the same conference and only play each other once every four seasons. Nonetheless, despite them not being familiar with each other, for these teams the game in Week 13 is as big one. Throw in the fact the Steelers are coming off a prime time win in Week 12, and this game gets even more attention.

Here is the game preview for the Steelers and Falcons for their Week 13 matchup in Atlanta.

Team Records

Pittsburgh Steelers: 4-7

Atlanta Falcons: 5-7

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Steelers (+1.0)

OVER/UNDER: 42.0

Moneyline: Steelers -110; Falcons -110

Last 5 Games in series

Steelers: 3-1-1

Matchup History

Pittsburgh Steelers lead series 14-2-1

Injury Report

Steelers

Wednesday, November 30

RB Najee Harris (Oblique) - DNP

CB Ahkello Witherspoon (Hamstring) - DNP

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Ribs) - LP

LB Robert Spillane (Oblique) - LP

LB Myles Jack (Knee) - LP

OL Mason Cole (Foot) - LP

LB T.J. Watt (Ribs) - LP

OL Larry Ogunjobi (Toe) - LP

WR Miles Boykin (Oblique) - FP

RB Jaylen Warren (Hamstring) - LP

Falcons

Wednesday, November 30

OLB Arnold Ebiketie (Forearm) - LP

OL Chuma Edoga (Knee) - LP

RB Cordarrelle Patterson (Not Injury Related - Resting) - DNP

DL Jalen Dalton (Toe) - DNP

News and Notes

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons are preparing to go head-to-head in Week 13 of the 2022 regular season, and it pits the 4-7 Steelers vs. the 5-7 Falcons. These two teams have quite the one-sided history, with the Steelers holding a 14-2-1 overall record vs. Atlanta all-time. On top of that, the Steelers are 3-1-1 vs. the Falcons in their last five meetings.

The Falcons are a team who found themselves in a very similar situation to the Steelers this past offseason. In fact, they played their cards almost identically throughout the offseason, but how things have shaken out since the season started are vastly different.

With Matt Ryan out as the quarterback in Atlanta, the Falcons went the free agent route, just like the Steelers did. While the Steelers signed Mitch Trubisky, the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota. Both teams drafted quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Steelers taking Kenny Pickett 20th overall in the 1st Round, while the Falcons signed Desmond Ridder in the 3rd Round of the draft.

The Steelers benched Trubisky in the middle of the Week 4 matchup vs. the New York Jets, and it’s been all Pickett ever since. In Atlanta, the team has tied their ship to Mariota, and fans are wondering if/when they’ll see Ridder play this season.

The results for the Steelers have been a rookie who is learning on the job, and an organization who is looking to have an answer at the position in the coming years. As for the Falcons, they have been left wondering what the future will hold, considering Ridder hasn’t seen the field yet this year.

These narratives and story lines add intrigue to the matchup as the Steelers hope to win back-to-back games for the first time this season by beating the Falcons on the road in Week 13.

