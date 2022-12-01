3 must-watch games for Steelers fans in Week 13

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to stack wins for the first time this season. With plenty other NFL games happening throughout Week 13, there are several games Steelers’ fans may want to keep track of. This week, the most intriguing matchups all come from the AFC North.

First off, lets check out how the three games from last week ended up. Of the three games, they all finished within one score, even though one game was only brought that close with just over 10 seconds left. When it comes to the betting lines for the game, the following information is the current consensus spread this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Giants held a six-point lead at halftime in this game, but giving up three-straight touchdowns in the second half had the game out of reach even though the Giants did score with seconds remaining in the game to bring it to within eight. It was a matchup to see who would have the better chance of challenging the Eagles in the NFC East, and it was the Cowboys who completed the season sweep of the Giants.

This game was shaping up to have a fantastic ending only to be left disappointed. The Titans stopped the Bengals and held them to a field goal then get the ball back just inside two minutes for a chance to tie. Instead, the Titans line up over the long snapper and blast him on the snap which is an obvious penalty and the Bengals finish the final two minutes in victory formation.

I really enjoyed this game. I thought the Jaguars could give the Ravens a run especially after how Baltimore played the week before against the Panthers in an unimpressive victory. I like how John Harbaugh’s strategy of going for two for the win late the game worked against him this time even though they did get the opportunity at the long field goal. The game was back-and-forth throughout and compelling football... based on the outcome. I doubt I think it was such a good game if it had gone in favor of the other team.

For Week 13, here are the three games which I think are the most much-watch games, whether or not they affect the Steelers:

Sunday at 1:00 PM on CBS

Spread: BAL (-8)

The Ravens are the Steelers next opponent on the schedule, and they haven’t played well the last two games against what would be considered inferior opponents. The Ravens have yet another game like this on Sunday as they host the struggling Broncos. I will be paying attention to this game as much as anything to see if the Ravens are getting back on track or if their struggles continue heading to Pittsburgh the following week.

Sunday at 1:00 PM on CBS

Spread: CLE (-7)

This is another game with a big point spread, but the compelling story line here is it being the first game for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Not playing in almost 2 years, I think most NFL fans are hoping for a disaster based on all the circumstances of the allegations and the Brown still giving Watson a huge contract. Hopefully Watson can be added into the discussion with Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers where many are questioning the contracts they received this offseason. We won’t know if the Browns will be better or worse with Watson until we see them take the field Sunday against his former team.

Sunday at 4:25 PM on CBS

Spread: KAN (-1.5)

It’s a rematch of the AFC Championship Game from last year. That right there is enough of a compelling story line for this game to land in the top three, let alone it deals with another team from the AFC North. If nothing else, it’s yet another game in which Steelers fans can root against the Bengals.

So there are the three main matchups which I believe Steelers fans would see as a must-watch game. This week, I just went with what I thought were some interesting story lines with AFC North teams.

Obviously Steelers games are the ones fans care the most about, but there is other good football to be watched. Which of these other games will be the one you will check in on the most? Make sure you vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comments below.