Bills vs. Patriots: Thursday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

The 2022 NFL regular season is here, and it’s Thursday which means it’s time for Thursday Night Football. Considering the game is streamed only on Amazon Prime, it’s the start of something new when it comes to watching football. But when it comes to storylines, there are plenty surrounding this game.

As for the game itself, below you’ll see some vital information for you to enjoy the contest. You’ll get odds for the game, check out our staff picks for the game and to use this comment section as an open thread for the game.

Let’s take a closer look...

How to Watch:

Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots

Date: Thursday, Dec. 1

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime

Streaming: Amazon Prime

NE: +3.5

O/U: 43.5

Moneyline:

NE: +160

BUF: -190

Staff Picks:

There are some prime time games where fans of the black-and-gold couldn’t care less who is victorious. This would certainly fall into that category, except the fact the Steelers have played both of these teams so far in the 2022 regular season, and lost both. Steelers fans love to hate the Patriots, for a lot of reasons, and this is a huge game in the AFC, so I’m sure Steelers fans will be glued to the televisions watching this game. Even if it’s just for the pure enjoyment of the game.

Nonetheless, hopefully it’s a good game. Follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

In the meantime, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the black and gold. And continue counting down the days until the Steelers travel to play the Atlanta Falcons in Week 13 of the regular season.