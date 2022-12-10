 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

A look back at the Steelers week that was: Ratbirds Approaching edition

BTSC’s random-thought renegade is back with his bizarre look at the Steelers week that was.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Steelers are 5-7 and lots of things are going on with the Men of Steel coming off of the team’s first consecutive-victory set. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 12/4

So much rides on Watt. Good to see No. 90 warming up.

Sure, the win should have been bigger. But it still tastes good.

Monday 12/5

Now, Baltimore will experience the confusion we do in the Steel City with Pickett and Pickens. Who are Lamar’s backups? Indeed, they are Huntley and Hundley.

I am shocked that the schedule makers didn’t want Pittsburgh at Carolina.

Wow! Flexing Giants and Commanders to Sunday Night Football is like switching out Turkey on Thanksgiving for chicken nuggets.

Even though draft capital was minimal, when you purchase your Han Solo action figure in 1983, you want to play with said action figure in 1983.

That’s like me and the ex-Mrs. BAD’s divorce, It was a ‘mutual agreement. The lies we tell when our partners decide on other dudes. I feel your pain, Baker.

Tuesday 12/6

Angry runs? That happened to me after the buffet at CiCi’s Pizza. Seriously, what in the blue hell is a scepter?

Don’t Susan Lucci this guy. If anybody deserves this award, it is Cam.

Ravens not completely showing their hand here. I get it. Steelers may rather play a wounded Lamar.

Wednesday 12/7

Master, we hardly knew ye. Now let me get a head start on next week, Emeke, we hardly knew ye.

Thursday 12/8

The Steelers shutdown the Hawaiian Stallion in Atlanta. The Men of Steel could be waiver makers.

T.J. is the epitome of walking wounded in 2022.

Friday 12/9

Never trust a fart and never trust an opponent’s injury report.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...