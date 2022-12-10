The Steelers are 5-7 and lots of things are going on with the Men of Steel coming off of the team’s first consecutive-victory set. Let’s all take a look at the week in the ‘burgh together.

Sunday 12/4

T.J. Watt warming up. Looks fine — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) December 4, 2022

So much rides on Watt. Good to see No. 90 warming up.

Sure, the win should have been bigger. But it still tastes good.

Monday 12/5

Insurance in light of Lamar Jackson injury. https://t.co/7wLz1IMT0d — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 5, 2022

Now, Baltimore will experience the confusion we do in the Steel City with Pickett and Pickens. Who are Lamar’s backups? Indeed, they are Huntley and Hundley.

Week 15 schedule news:



Saturday, December 17th (all games on NFLN)

1 PM: Colts at Vikings

4:30 PM: Ravens at Browns

8:15 PM: Dolphins at Bills — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 5, 2022

I am shocked that the schedule makers didn’t want Pittsburgh at Carolina.

More Week 15 schedule news: Giants at Commanders has been flexed to Sunday Night Football. pic.twitter.com/cTTlBHxx16 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 5, 2022

Wow! Flexing Giants and Commanders to Sunday Night Football is like switching out Turkey on Thanksgiving for chicken nuggets.

William Jackson III said he hasn't been told if he'll be cleared to practice this week, when he's eligible to come off IR. Seems like FWIW he believes he's physically ready to practice. Just doesn't know the team's plans for him yet for this week. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) December 5, 2022

Even though draft capital was minimal, when you purchase your Han Solo action figure in 1983, you want to play with said action figure in 1983.

Source said Baker Mayfield release was a ‘mutual agreement,’ as Mayfield asked for release and #Panthers honored request. He wasn’t in plans. (@RapSheet 1st on release) — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 5, 2022

That’s like me and the ex-Mrs. BAD’s divorce, It was a ‘mutual agreement. The lies we tell when our partners decide on other dudes. I feel your pain, Baker.

Tuesday 12/6

Angry runs? That happened to me after the buffet at CiCi’s Pizza. Seriously, what in the blue hell is a scepter?

.@CamHeyward is our nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, presented by @Nationwide.



Retweet & reply with “#WPMOYChallenge Heyward” to help him earn a $25,000 contribution to the charity of his choice. #WPMOY



: https://t.co/QSgbbDa29c pic.twitter.com/KTuVZXjVnB — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 6, 2022

Don’t Susan Lucci this guy. If anybody deserves this award, it is Cam.

Ravens’ QB Lamar Jackson suffered a sprained PCL during Sunday’s win over the Denver Broncos, per league sources. PCL injuries often sideline players 1-to-3 weeks and Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh already has said Jackson is “less likely” to play Sunday vs. the Steelers. pic.twitter.com/4ra4KDuUdQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 6, 2022

Ravens not completely showing their hand here. I get it. Steelers may rather play a wounded Lamar.

Wednesday 12/7

We have signed LB Emeke Egbule to the practice squad and released RB Master Teague from the practice squad. @BordasLaw https://t.co/tF3kQAFCa5 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 7, 2022

Master, we hardly knew ye. Now let me get a head start on next week, Emeke, we hardly knew ye.

Thursday 12/8

Sources: The #Falcons are looking to the future, making a QB switch to rookie Desmond Ridder as the starter. pic.twitter.com/x5GDff5VFx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2022

The Steelers shutdown the Hawaiian Stallion in Atlanta. The Men of Steel could be waiver makers.

T.J. Watt said his rib injury is week-to-week, but was able to participate a decent amount in practice today. Didn’t give the full 100% that he’ll be playing, but said he’ll see how he feels Sunday. — Chris Halicke (@ChrisHalicke) December 9, 2022

T.J. is the epitome of walking wounded in 2022.

Friday 12/9

Game status at Steelers: pic.twitter.com/G4v9uP0zcs — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 9, 2022

Never trust a fart and never trust an opponent’s injury report.

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet, have a BAD one.