Steelers activate kicker Chris Boswell for Week 14 vs. the Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a roster move ahead of their Week 14 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. On Thursday, the team announced that kicker Chris Boswell was designated to return from the Reserve/Injured List (IR), allowing him to practice while starting his 21-day window in which to be activated to the active roster. On Saturday, the Steelers made the move to bring Boswell back to kick on Sunday.

We have activated K Chris Boswell from the Reserve/Injured List to the active roster and released K Matthew Wright. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/FrjLAMXkJs — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 10, 2022

Boswell was placed on IR leading up to the Steelers Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints. After missing the mandatory four games, he returned to practice and was eligible to return as early as this week.

Chris Boswell missed the Steelers Week 8 matchup but was not placed on IR until after the Steelers bye week. Boswell popped up on the Friday injury report in Week 8 with a groin injury which forced the Steelers into making the practice squad addition of Nick Sciba who was then elevated to kick. Just before Boswell was placed on IR, the Steelers signed Matthew Wright off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad who has kicked for the Steelers the last four games. After missing two field goals in Week 10, Wright has been perfect on his field goals and extra points over the last three games.

On the season, Boswell is 12 or 16 in field goals and nine of nine on extra points. Boswell has also made five of his six field goals attempted from over 50 yards.

In the expected corresponding roster move, the Steelers have released kicker Matthew Wright.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain for continued coverage as the Pittsburgh Steelers prepare to host the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at Acrisure Stadium at 1 PM.