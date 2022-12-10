Steelers remove injury status for all questionable players in Week 14

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 at Acrisure Stadium, and, after winning back-to-back games leading into this division rivalry, the health of the team is paramount.

Heading into the game vs. Baltimore the Steelers had three players on their injury report with a game status. The three players listed as questionable were:

T.J. Watt (ribs)

Malik Reed (back)

Diontae Johnson (hip)

On Saturday afternoon, the Steelers announced all three of the players listed as questionable were upgraded, and removed, from the injury report.

This from the Steelers official Twitter account:

LB T.J. Watt, WR Diontae Johnson and LB Malik Reed have been upgraded from their previous status of being questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. Baltimore.



Each now has no injury status designation and is expected to play. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 10, 2022

The Steelers removing Watt, Johnson and Reed from the injury report means they are all expected to play, and is tremendous news for the team as they hope to win their third game in a row and improve their status in the AFC Playoff Picture.

Of the three players who were banged up after the Week 13 win vs. the Atlanta Falcons, T.J. Watt would certainly headline the group. Watt, since returning after the bye week from his stint on Injured Reserve (IR), has been banged up. Following the scare with his pectoral, and having his knee scoped, the rib injury clearly hampered his overall ability. When playing the Ravens, even with Tyler Huntley at quarterback, the Steelers defense will need Watt at as close to full strength as physically possible at this juncture of the regular season.

There could be other news surrounding the Steelers heading into the game Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, so be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they press on throughout the 2022 regular season.