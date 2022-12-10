Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: A Die Hard Story

Last night some of y’all tried to highjack poor Dave’s thread. He asked a simple question, “What is the most overrated Christmas movie?”

For some unknown reason, some decided to pick on SNW and mock Die Hard. The sheer audacity of this got my blood boiling.

Well, despite his love of soccer, I happen to think that SNW is a pretty good guy. So to back up his perspective on Die Hard (which I happen to think is a pretty special movie too), I give you some real facts.

Consider this article...

https://gazette.com/news/7-reasons-why-die-hard-is-a-christmas-movie/article_f2aec69b-6715-5c46-9c96-68c3df078156.html

Obviously, this is from Colorado, and truth be told pretty much anyone from Colorado knows more about Christmas than a regular yinzer. Look at all the snow they get and they practically live right next to the “Abominable” Snow Man.

Now, if that’s not convincing enough, try this one on. This is from none other than Dave and Chuck the Freak. These guys are syndicated, so everything they say has to be true!

https://wrif.com/listicle/die-hard-christmas-film/

I mean, not only is it a Christmas movie, it’s the most favorite of all ‘Merican Christmas movies!!!!

So, please take off your ugly Christmas trolling sweaters, put on your stained muscle shirt (I know even TSF has one) and be nice to SNW tonight.