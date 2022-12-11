Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts shows, Sunday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest two podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

Steelers Touchdown Under: Will the Steelers keep their flock of wins together?

It’s Week 14 of the NFL season, which means the 5-7 Steelers are taking on the Baltimore Ravens, after beating the Falcons. Have the Steelers finally found the balance they need on offense? What types of headaches are Dionte and Pickens going to cause the Ravens? Can the offensive line keep Pickett upright? Is the Defense ready to play December and ‘AFC North football’ against one of their bitterest rivals?

Join Matty Peverell and Mark Davison as they answer these questions and more, while providing a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success in their chase for a seventh Lombardi, in this latest episode of ‘Touchdown Under’ - BTSC’s Australian sensation.

Rundown:

Steelers News and Notes

The flock of wins

Listen to the show on the player below:

Tune into the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

We Run the North: Head to Head in the AFC North

In a Week 14 where all four AFC North teams battle inside the division, there’s so much to talk anout? Join Kevin Tate and his “We Run The North” crew as they talk this week’s matchups, Browns vs Bengals and Ravens vs Steelers, plus all the other week 13 games. The usual suspects, Brandon “B-Dirt” Herriott and Pay Saunders, along with special guests Shawn “Big-G” Gurley and Baltimore Ravens super fan Tavon Johnson.

Rundown:

• Thursday Night Football Rams vs Raiders

• Baker Mayfield

• AFC North Matchups

• Week 13 Pick’em

• Pay’s Parlay

• Doin’em Dirty

• Big G’s Burners

Listen to the show on the player below:

Last Minute Thoughts before the Steelers Week 14 game against the Ravens

There’s always a lot of material rolling through a Steelers fan’s cranium on game day. What’s the injury report telling us? Did something happen that I missed? Am I going to even see the game in my broadcast area? What’s the line if I want to bet my mortgage on the game? At BTSC, we’re no different. Join BTSC with our last minute thoughts as you prepare to wave that Terrible Towel. This week, Dave Schofield gives his last minute thoughts right before the Steelers contest against the Baltimore Ravens.

Rundown:

Last Minute Thoughts before Steelers vs. Ravens

Injury Report

Lines

How to watch

Listen to the show on the player below:

