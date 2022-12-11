The road-tested Pittsburgh Steelers get back to the friendly confines of Acrisure Stadium to take on the familiar foe of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. No matter the personnel from Charm City to Steeltown, this should be a good one. With inquiries, story lines, and more, I’ve compiled a list of predictions (some basic, and some utterly idiotic) to look for in this challenging home contest.

For those new to the article, I sometimes come close, but ultimately whiff on most of my predictions. Let’s see if I can get lucky this week.

Art Rooney II corners Ravens owner Steve Biscotti and chides him because crabs are way up in price and the price of the pierogi remains reasonable. The two owners make put their differences aside and the affordable “craberogi” is born. The wager is made that the winner of today’s game gets to debut the delicacy first at their home venue.

Ben Roethlisberger calls a press conference to remind Kenny Pickett that he has beaten the Ravens a lot.

Pickett goes 22 for 34 and 220 yards. The Steelers QB1 throws three touchdowns and stretches his interception-free streak to four games.

Pat Freiermuth catches 12 balls.

Diontae Johnson leads the team in targets, but still manages to frustrate fans of all ages.

George Pickens catches a touchdown and to celebrate the score, he brings out a cardboard replica of the Mona Lisa with the face cut out and his face replacing Lisa. the epic painting was recovered 109 years ago on this day two years after it was stolen from the Louvre Museum

Jaylen Warren doesn’t score a touchdown. See, I’m going with a reverse psychology here. I’ve been calling for his first score for months.

Najee Harris gains only 60 yards on the ground but scores a vital touchdown.

The Steelers get three sacks, one by T.J. Watt, one by Alex Highsmith and a third by Cam. Pick your Cam, Sutton or Heyward.

Terrell Edmunds and Cam Sutton intercept Tyler Huntley, but the Steelers defense still surrenders three touchdown passes.

The Steelers rushing defense falters as the Ravens run for over 200 yards on the ground.

The Steelers get two touchdowns on the day, and three field goals from Chris Boswell as the Steelers triumph 26-24.

Will any of this actually happen? I’ll bet at least one or two. Heck, maybe every one of them. Be sure to post your predictions — basic or bizarre — below.