The 2022 regular season is full swing, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. While the Steelers get ready for their latest home game of the season, it is time for the BTSC staff to put on their prognostication hats and guess the winner of the contest.

Who will get closest? We will be keeping tabs, so let’s get the picks. Check out the staff picks below:

Jeff Hartman

This game has low scoring affair written all over it. The Ravens’ offense is likely to be handicapped without Lamar Jackson, but let’s not pretend they were doing well since their bye with their starting quarterback. Likewise, this is Kenny Pickett’s first time going against the stout Baltimore defense. If the Steelers win this game, it will be Pickett having the best game of his rookie season. I like the team’s chances, and I’m taking the Steelers.

Pick: Steelers 20, Ravens 16

Dave Schofield

Jeff took my score. I say that here, but on The Steelers Preview podcast he was upset I took his score. But Jeff is right in everything he said above. I will add, as I did on The Steelers Preview and he did on Let’s Ride, I have this as a four-point difference because the Steelers need to keep the outcome of things late in the game away from Justin Tucker. Instead, put it on Chris Boswell to go up by four so it won’ matter.

Pick: Steelers 20, Ravens 16

Bryan Anthony Davis

Kenny Pickett’s insertion into the NFL’s finest and most consistent rivalry will test and showcase the rookie’s grit and poise. Do not sleep on Tyler Huntley or dismiss the Ravens because Lamar Jackson isn’t playing. Pickett will step up and prove he belongs. A returning Chris Boswell will hit a game-winning field goal as time expires.

Pick: Steelers 26, Ravens 24

K.T. Smith

The Ravens racked up 242 yards rushing in the 2021 season finale against Pittsburgh with Tyler Huntley subbing for Lamar Jackson at QB. So any notion they won’t be able to run the ball on Sunday is misguided. But the Steelers have run it well lately too, which gives me hope they can set up some downfield opportunities for Kenny Pickett against a Baltimore defense that ranks 25th against the pass. I say Pickett makes just enough plays to earn the win in a typically close one.

Pick: Steelers 20, Ravens 17

Geoffrey Benedict

Matt Canada’s offense is hitting it’s stride, but the Ravens are one of the top run defenses in the NFL. If the Steelers establish the run, Kenny Pickett will make plays, and the Steelers should win.

If they don’t...this one could be a very close, and frustrating game. I think they pull it off.

Pick: Steelers 23, Ravens 15

Rich Schofield (Big Bro Scho)

The Steelers head into this game with no players having an injury status for the game. Add to that that Chris Boswell was activated off of injured reserve and the Steelers are pretty much at full strength. On the flip side the Ravens are dealing with a few injuries, none more important than not having Lamar Jackson under center. I’d love to say that this game could be the Steelers in a blowout, but really, it’s Steelers-Ravens. Who doesn’t remember Gus Edwards running the ball up and down the field on the Steelers? How many back-up quarterbacks have the Steeles lost to when they shouldn’t have in recent memory? This game will be close, but the difference may be a 50+ yard field for the Steelers that they get easily because Boswell is back on the field.

Pick: Steelers 23, Ravens 21

Shannon White

This will be Kenny Pickett's first opportunity to experience the most intense and physical rivalry in the NFL. It's impossible to fully comprehend the intensity until you are in the heat of battle, or to know how any newcomer will react to the pressure. The Ravens defense loves to create chaos, suffocate the running game, and press the receivers. Pickett's decision making will be paramount, and George Pickens temperament will be tested. The game feels almost destined to be another close one score contest decided in the final moments. I have no idea what to expect, but I definitely don't want Justin Tucker to be the deciding factor.

Pick: Ravens 16, Steelers 13

Jeremy Betz

The Ravens come into town reeling from injuries at key positions, and the Steelers have an opportunity here to continue their win streak and make a serious push at playoff contention. The Tyler Huntly-led Ravens are an even better matchup for this Steelers defense than the Lamar Jackson-led group, but the Ratbirds also match up well with a Steelers offense that has relied on an efficient ground game to stay ahead of the chains in their 4-week surge since the Bye. In typical Ravens-Steelers fashion, I expect a low-scoring affair that will likely be decided by some type of defensive splash play. In what seemed an impossibility a little more than a month ago, a Steelers loss to Baltimore in Week 14 would be a fair-sized disappointment.

Pick: Steelers 20, Ravens 10

Bradley Locker

The Steelers haven’t lost to the Ravens in three years, which feels preposterous given how good Baltimore has been in that span. Yet, this matchup works pretty perfectly in Pittsburgh’s favor with Lamar Jackson injured and unlikely to suit up. The Ravens’ defense is stout, ranking ninth in DVOA, but I think the Steelers actually opt for more of an aerial attack against a strong front. Look for George Pickens to be involved early and often after expressing his displeasure with few targets in Atlanta.

Pick: Steelers 23, Ravens 16

Kyle Chrise (What Yinz Talkin’ Bout)

Is there anything less possible to predict than Ravens week during Hell-raising season? Safest thing to predict is that you can probably fast forward through the first 45 60 minutes. This is coming down to the last moment. Steelers won’t just need to be 60 minute men, they may need to go the full 70.

Pick: Steelers 16, Ravens 13 (OT)

Anthony Defeo

The Ravens are great at running the football...when they have Lamar Jackson in the lineup. Jackson, who has 764 yards on the season and is the Ravens leading rusher, will be out of Sunday’s game. Tyler Huntley is a fine backup, but he’s not nearly the dynamic runner that Jackson is, nor is he Patrick Mahomes as a passer. If the Steelers can totally take away Baltimore’s ground game, they could dominate on the defensive side. As for Pittsburgh’s offense? I never expect it to dominate anything, but maybe the defense can give it some help. At any rate, I expect yet another close game between these two AFC North foes.

Pick: Steelers 20, Ravens 17

What is your prediction? Let us know in the comment section below, and feel free to tell the contributors above why they are dead wrong, or spot on!