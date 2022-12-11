Malik Reed inactive for the Steelers Week 14 vs. Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for their Week 14 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Although there were players previously listed as questionable on Saturday, T.J. Watt, Diontae Johnson, and Malik Reed had their statuses removed on Saturday.

With no players on the Steelers 53-man roster technically missing the game due to injury, the list is made up of five healthy scratches. With new roster rules which began in 2020, teams will only need to have five players inactive each game unless they elevate any players from the practice squad. This week, the Steelers did not call up anyone. For this reason, the inactive list is only five players and comes courtesy of Steelers.com.

Steelers Inactives No. 2 QB Mason Rudolph

No. 16 CB Josh Jackson

No 50 Malik Reed

No. 53 G Kendrick Green

No. 93 LB Mark Robinson

Quarterback Mason Rudolph and guard/center Kendrick Green are both inactive for the thirteenth-straight game to start the 2022 season. Another player on the list, Mark Robinson, was active in Week 6 due to so many injuries to players who missed the game where he received a helmet and played five special teams snaps. With Robert Spillane out in Week 12, Robinson once again got a helmet but did not see the field. With all the linebackers healthy this week, Robinson is back on the inactive list for the eleventh time this season.

Another player who has spent the last four weeks on the inactive list is cornerback Josh Jackson. Originally on the Steelers practice squad, Jackson was elevated in Week 4 and Week 5 before being signed to the active roster and starting the game in Week 6 against the Buccaneers. Jackson missed the Steelers Week 8 game due to injury but returned following the bye week. Despite being active, Jackson did not see the field in Week 10 and was inactive since Week 11.

The final player on the inactive list is outside linebacker Malik Reed. Despite having his injury status removed on Saturday, Reed is not going to play against the Ravens. It is unclear at this time what has led to the decision as this will be the first game Reed has missed since the Steelers traded for him just before the start of the 2022 regular season. It is also curious that the Steelers are going with one less outside linebacker available when T.J. Watt is also dealing with injuries. This could be based on a particular defensive strategy for this week’s opponent.

Because Reid is on the list, defensive tackle Isaiahh Loudermilk is back to getting a helmet for this week’s game. Inactive the first five weeks of the season, Loudermilk received a helmet all six weeks DeMarvin Leal spent on the Reserve/Inured List (IR), but with Leal coming off IR last week, Loudermilk was back on the inactive list for one game before returning.

As for the Ravens’ inactives, they can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com. As expected, quarterback Lamar Jackson is inactive.