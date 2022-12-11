Kenny Pickett ruled OUT, Mitch Trubisky in at quarterback

The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing the end of the first quarter of their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. With a lot of football left to play, Kenny Pickett has left the game and is in the locker room as Mitch Trubisky is currently leading a Steelers offense.

Kenny Pickett went down to the locker room. Mitch Trubisky is set to enter the game. — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) December 11, 2022

On the Steelers first drive, Pickett was slammed to the ground on a sack and was slow to get up. Entering the blue medical tent and being checked for concussion, he was cleared to return to the game. After the Steelers second drive, Pickett headed to the locker room and Trubisky entered the game and led the Steelers on a touchdown drive.

Before leaving, Kenny Pickett was zero for one passing but had 16 rushing yards on two carries.

UPDATE: Kenny Pickett has now been declared OUT with a concussion.

QB Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol. He has been ruled OUT for the remainder of today’s game. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 11, 2022

UPDATE: Defensive tackle Chris Wormley has also been ruled out with a knee injury which occurred late in the third quarter.