Kenny Pickett ruled OUT, Mitch Trubisky in at quarterback

The Steelers rookie quarterback had previously returned after being examined earlier in the game.

By Dave.Schofield
Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are nearing the end of the first quarter of their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. With a lot of football left to play, Kenny Pickett has left the game and is in the locker room as Mitch Trubisky is currently leading a Steelers offense.

On the Steelers first drive, Pickett was slammed to the ground on a sack and was slow to get up. Entering the blue medical tent and being checked for concussion, he was cleared to return to the game. After the Steelers second drive, Pickett headed to the locker room and Trubisky entered the game and led the Steelers on a touchdown drive.

Before leaving, Kenny Pickett was zero for one passing but had 16 rushing yards on two carries.

UPDATE: Kenny Pickett has now been declared OUT with a concussion.

UPDATE: Defensive tackle Chris Wormley has also been ruled out with a knee injury which occurred late in the third quarter.

