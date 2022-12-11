Steelers injuries following the loss to Ravens highlighted by Kenny Pickett

The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers in Week 14 when the Baltimore Ravens came into Acrisure Stadium and broke their 4-game losing streak to the Steelers with a 16-14 win. The loss plummeted the Steelers’ record to 5-8, but a large reason for the loss was injuries.

One injury in particular, and that was to rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett.

After being sacked, Pickett left the game and is being evaluated for a concussion. After the game head coach Mike Tomlin said Pickett is in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Later in the press conference Tomlin was asked about Pickett returning to the game for a series after the hit, then ultimately exiting for the remainder of the game. Tomlin said he became symptomatic, and it was enough for the Steelers to pull him from the game.

The other injury sustained by the Steelers was to defensive lineman Chris Wormley. Wormely left with a knee injury, and after the game Tomlin didn’t know the significance of the injury.

Any other injuries were labeled as the typical bumps and bruises associated with play, as Tomlin likes to call it.

In regards to Pickett, not only is his availability in question for the Week 15 game vs. the Carolina Panthers, but the three interceptions thrown by Mitch Trubisky in relief did little to quell the concern of the fan base moving forward.

