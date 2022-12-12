Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Monday Edition

Here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, we are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the website but have decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said and written, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

The BTSC Steelers Mike Tomlin Post-Game Presser Recap: Ravens 16, Steelers 14

The Steelers two-game winning streak was stopped Sunday at Acrisure Stadium as the Steelers couldn’t keep from shooting themselves in the foot and come up two points short in the 16-14 loss. Of course, Mike Tomlin had a lot to say to the media afterwards. Join BTSC Editor producer Dave Schofield as he recaps the post-game presser.

The BTSC Steelers Post-Game Show: Steelers give away win, lose to Ravens 16-14

The Steelers welcomed a Ravens team sans Lamar Jackson to Acrisure Stadium on Sunday with the chance to get closer to .500. But they lost Kenny Pickett, the turnover battle and the war of the trenches. In the end, the Steelers lose 16-14. Join Jeff Hartman Bryan Anthony Davis and Dave Schofield as they break down the game like no one else does on the latest edition of The Steelers Post-Game Show.

Let’s Ride, Monday: Winners and Losers after the Steelers Week 14 loss to the visiting Baltimore Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers in Week 14 of the NFL and there was good, bad, ugly, and unfortunate. BTSC Senior Editor Jeff Hartman diagnoses all, and gives his thoughts on the game, on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

News and Notes

Steelers Winners and Losers from the stabbing loss to B-More in the Iron City

