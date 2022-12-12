Post-Game Sound: Hear from Steelers coaches and players after the loss to the Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers for the eighth time this regular season with their loss to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday.

After the game, there was plenty of video/audio to take in from the locker room and down at field level. Here at BTSC we try to gather as much information as possible for those fans who might not be on social media and see this on a weekly basis.

Therefore, in the post-game sound article you will hear from head coach Mike Tomlin, and a myriad of other players as the Steelers official Twitter account goes around the room to hear from all who participated on Sunday.

Enjoy the content and be sure to stay with BTSC for all things black-and-gold as they prepare for the next game of the regular season. The next game on the docket is the Week 15 game vs. the Carolina Panthers on the road, but first, the post-game sound:

Mike Tomlin Post-Game Press Conference

Coach Tomlin addresses the media following our game against the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/asXJWsx4NJ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 11, 2022

T.J. Watt Post-Game Press Conference

T.J. Watt addresses the media following our game against the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/SLq9cYMp8Q — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 11, 2022

Mitch Trubisky Post-Game Press Conference

Mitch Trubisky addresses the media following our game against the Ravens. pic.twitter.com/KcVJujWafB — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 11, 2022

Around the Locker Room