AFC North Recap: Week 14 divisional play show the haves and the have nots

The fifteenth week of NFL football is behind us, and it was quite the week in the AFC North division. With that said, it is time to see how the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns all did in the week that was.

Cincinnati Bengals - 23

Cleveland Browns - 10

On a day when streaks ended across the division, Joe Burrow exorcised some of his own demons by beating the Browns for the first time in his career. It wasn’t smooth sailing, which the final score might indicate, but the Bengals made enough plays to win. Their star-studded wide receiving corps is banged up, with both Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd leaving the game with injury, but Ja’Marr Chase being healthy can make up for their absences. The Bengals win, and keep pace with the Ravens, while the Browns, like the Steelers, start to keep their eye on the 2023 NFL Draft.

Baltimore Ravens - 16

Pittsburgh Steelers - 14

What a horrible loss by the Steelers. It is rare you have a complete collapse in all three phases of the game, but that’s exactly what happened at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. Offensive turnovers at the worst possible moments resulted in points being left on the field. The defense surrendering over 200 yards rushing to the Ravens, and the special teams being highlighted by a blocked field goal and 17-yard punt. It was that kind of day, and it couldn’t have come at a worse time. Like the Browns, the Steelers cling to playoff hopes which are dangling by a thread. The win broke a 4-game losing streak the Ravens had vs. the Steelers, and they look to be a team who is destined for the postseason once again.

AFC North Standings

Baltimore Ravens - 9-4

Cincinnati Bengals - 9-4

Cleveland Browns - 5-8

Pittsburgh Steelers - 5-8

Week 15 AFC North Schedule:

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns — Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers — Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals at Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET

A look ahead...

The final opponents for all AFC North teams:

Baltimore Ravens: at Browns, vs. Falcons, vs. Steelers, at Bengals

Cleveland Browns: vs. Ravens, vs. Saints, at Washington, at Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers: at Panthers, vs. Raiders, at Ravens, vs. Browns

Cincinnati Bengals: at Buccaneers, at Patriots, vs. Bills, vs. Ravens