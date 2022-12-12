NFL Week 15 Betting Preview: Steelers currently 2.5-point underdogs vs. the Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers squandered a lot of opportuities and simply couldn’t stop the run against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. But the season rolls on with the Steelers now traveling to the resurgent Carolina Panther in Week 15. When it comes to the betting lines for next Sunday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Week 15

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Carolina Panthers

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM

Steelers betting line: +2.5

Over/under: 38.5

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (W) 52-21 vs Panthers

Win streak: 6 games PIT

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 3 - 0 CAR

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 6 - 1 CAR (only 7 total regular season games)

The opening line on the game was at -1 after the schedule was announced in May. Based on how the season was playing out, the line had moved in favor of Pittsburgh ahead of Week 14. But with the Steelers loss, the uncertainty of Kenny Pickett’s availability, and the Panthers impressive win while rushing for over 200 yards, the line has moved in favor of the Panthers.

Being underdogs on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +115 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 23/20 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Panthers would have a payout of $43 ($23 plus the original $20 bet). The Panthers also have a current moneyline of -135, or 20/27 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Carolina to win straight up would have a payout of $34.81 ($14.81 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 5-3 against the spread in their last 8 games played and are 8-0 against the spread in their last 8 games against the NFC South. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 6 of their last 8 games and have gone UNDER in 12 of their last 17 games played in December.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are at 600/1 after Week 14. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are 300/1 odds. As for winning the AFC North, the Steelers and Browns have both officially been eliminated in the race for the division with the Bengals at 6/5 and the Ravens as the favorite at 2/3 odds.