Cardinals vs. Patriots: Monday Night Football picks, odds and open thread

How to Watch:

New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals

Date: Monday, Dec. 12

Venue: State Farm Stadium, Scottsdale, AZ

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN App, ESPN+

ARI: +2

O/U: 43.5

Moneyline:

ARI: +115

NE: -135

Staff Picks:

This is a game black-and-gold fans could be watching closely, and that’s based on draft order. The Steelers, basically out of the playoff hunt barring them winning out, now look at opponents who might be ahead of them in the 2023 NFL Draft order. The Cardinals would be one of those teams. If they win, it will help the Steelers’ overall draft order. Other than that, this game means very little for the Steelers fan base. Still, some football is better than no football, so follow along with other Pittsburgh Steelers fans in the comment section below as the open thread.

