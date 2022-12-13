Steelers Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers podcasts, Tuesday Edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest three podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

With that being said or typed, enjoy the shows below with a brief description of each show:

BAD Language: Stirring up inconsistent fan emotions in the Steel City

The Steelers lost a game by making a plethora of errors on Sunday. Each week, the black and gold put fans through a whirlwind of emotions. BTSC podcast producer Bryan Anthony Davis decided to make no apologies and share his black-and-gold brand of enlightenment. Join BAD preaching his own gospel of the hypocycloids on the show, BAD Language.

News and Notes

Inconsistent Emotions

BTSC Accountability

and MUCH MORE!

Steelers Hangover: There’s no sight like hindsight

The Steelers fall to the Ravens and there’s much re-ranting. How could have circumstances been better, we’ll never know. But could have Sunday’s and the season’s outcome been different? Join BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White for another Steelers Hangover in the 2022 season.

Check out the rundown of the show:

The Steelers hindsight down the stretch

and MUCH MORE!

From the Steelers’ Cutting Room Floor: The Steelers run comes to a pitiful end

The Steelers had a great two-game stretch, but that streak came to a screeching halt in an embarrassment vs. Baltimore in Week 14. Geoffrey Benedict examines this and more on the latest episode of BTSC’s “From the Cutting Room Floor”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

Is this the end for ‘22?

and MUCH MORE!

Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE