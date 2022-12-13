NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Steelers continue to go in a downward spiral

The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers in Week 14 of the 2022 regular season, losing to the Baltimore Ravens at home. Through 13 weeks of the regular season it has been extremely difficult to gauge where the Steelers rank among their NFL peers.

How far did the team rise after losing in Week 14? Based on this week’s NFL Power Rankings, not too far, but that isn’t say much considering where they were ranked before their latest loss on the season.

All in all, the Steelers’ rankings this week were all over the map. The truth might be somewhere in the middle, but it’s that time of the week where we take a look at other outlets’ rankings after Week 14 of regular season action.

Let’s get to the rankings...

...

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The FPI efficiencies show what’s been obvious on the field all season: Collectively, the Steelers are an average to below-average team. The offense is 25th in red zone efficiency, scoring touchdowns on less than half its trips there. But perhaps most alarming are the average defensive ranking and the abysmal special teams spot. The defense, the most expensive unit in the NFL, has been hampered by injuries but ranks 25th in sacks (25) and 24th in passing yards per game (242.7). And on special teams, second-year punter Pressley Harvin III is 30th in the league at 44 yards per punt.”

...

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers had a faint pulse in the playoff chase after three wins in four weeks, but their chances of relevant January football likely died with Sunday’s narrow loss to the Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Kenny Pickett exited the game after a hard hit by Roquan Smith and is in the concussion protocol for the second time in as many months — an ominous development. If Pickett misses time, Mitch Trubisky will step back into the starting lineup. The veteran provided some spark to the offense against Baltimore, but he also threw three interceptions. Get well soon, rookie.”

...

22. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Without Kenny Pickett, they were lost against the Ravens. Mitch Trubisky turned it over way too much.”

...

25. Pittsburgh Steelers

“The Steelers’ offense went right back further into the tank losing Kenny Pickett against a tough Ravens’ defense. Now they’ll need to run the table to keep alive Mike Tomlin’s non-losing season streak.”

...

23. Pittsburgh Steelers

“Mitch Trubisky just isn’t an NFL quarterback. Never has been. Never will be.”

Tier 5 | Ugly Football Teams

24. Pittsburgh Steelers

With a healthy Kenny Pickett, there’s a good chance that the Steelers come away with a victory against the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. Pickett went into concussion protocol, and Mitch Trubisky had a rough day at the office in relief. Pittsburgh’s defense also struggled to defend the run, which was practically all Baltimore had after their own starting QB went down with an injury. Baltimore turned to undrafted rookie Anthony Brown, who threw the ball five times in the third and fourth quarters.

What do you think of these rankings? Should the Steelers be higher? Are they ranked too high? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the team as they prepare for the Carolina Panthers in Week 15.