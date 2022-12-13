BTSC Survivor Pool Update: Week 14 results

The Behind The Steel Curtain survivor pool is rolling along as each week those who make it through are one step closer to the prize. With four leagues completely filled with 100 entries, the fifth league finished with 35 participants. While technically there are 435 total entries, I have one entry in each league as the commissioner so there were 431 different contestants. Hundreds have entered, but only one can go home with the autographed Cam Heyward football.

There were three different games selected from the three remaining contestants. The one that was decided first was the choice of the Cincinnati Bengals over the Cleveland Browns. Jumping out to a 10-point lead at halftime, the Browns never got it to within one score even with a number of injuries to the Bengals receivers.

The other game from Sunday was the choice of the Dallas Cowboys over the Houston Texans. Houston led the entire second half until inside the final minute. With the end-of-game comeback, it sent another contestant through to Week 15.

The final game came on Monday night with the New England Patriots over the Arizona Cardinals. Even with Kyler Murray going out early in the game, the Cardinals led by six at the end of the first half, but rather than attempting a long field goal to push it to nine they went for it on fourth and one but failed to convert. New England went 35 yards in 0:28 to get the field goal to cut it to three at halftime and was the only team to score in the second half to put all three contestants through.

So after 14 weeks, only 0.67% of the entries still remain and there are only contestants remaining in three of the five leagues. If you are still alive, make sure you enter your pick early so you don’t get knocked out due to a lack of selection. This is your reminder, so go make your pick now! Even being the only contestant remaining in your league, you must make your pick and outlast the remaining leagues.

Here are the picks used and remaining by contestant. Remember— this week we go to making two selections each week. Not only will each contestant make two choices, I will be contacting them to give a primary choice and secondary choice. This will only be used in order to break a tie if every contestant misses one game.

Weekly Update:

Used teams are crossed out, Week 14 pick is in bold.

Madam Bruce’s Psychic Hotline AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

Ryan Tune AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

King Picks AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West AFC East AFC North AFC South AFC West NFC East NFC North NFC South NFC West BUF BAL HOU DEN DAL CHI ATL ARI MIA CIN IND KAN NYG DET CAR LAR NWE CLE JAX LAC PHI GNB NOR SFO NYJ PIT TEN LVR WAS MIN TAM SEA

Upcoming Week 15 Games of Note:

Most heavily favored: Kansas City (-14) at Houston

Kansas City (-14) at Houston Closest match up: New England (-1) at Las Vegas; N.Y. Jets (-1) at home over Detroit

New England (-1) at Las Vegas; N.Y. Jets (-1) at home over Detroit The Steelers match up: Pittsburgh (+2.5) at Carolina

BYES: None

(all lines are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.)

So there you have it! Make sure you check back at Behind The Steel Curtain to stay updated on the contest. Even if you did not enter or have already been eliminated, feel free to check in and see how you would have fared each week.