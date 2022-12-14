Podcast: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Wednesday edition

Steelers 2022 is ongoing and we here at BTSC, and our podcast platform, are here with you every step of the way. In the past we have given you the podcasts in individual articles on the BTSC website, but we’ve decided to go with a ‘Podcast Roundup’ article which has the latest four podcasts for your enjoyment. The reasoning behind this is to take up less space on the site for the great written content we have at BTSC.

The Steelers Fix: Playing “Sign ‘Em or Ship ‘Em“ with Steelers pending free agents.

The Steelers still have four games remaining in 2022, but some fans are thinkng about 2023 and what the Men of Steel are planning to do with their own free agents. Join BTSC’s Jeremy Betz and Andrew Wilbar as they break it all down on The Steelers Fix.

The Mike Tomlin Weekly Press Conference Recap: Week 15 vs. Carolina

The Steelers lost to the Ravens on Sunday, leading to tons of questions about the remainder of 2022. Dave Schofield, editor of BTSC, gives you all the details on what Coach T had to say about the 16-14 loss, injuries, and what’s in store leading up to the trip to Carolina.

The Scho Bro Show: What are the goals for the Steelers over the last four games?

The Steelers path for the remainder of 2022 does not seem to include the playoffs. But what should their goals be over the next four games? This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed on the Scho Bro Show. the brotherly love entry of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black-and-gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Let’s Ride, Wednesday: Steelers fans, this isn’t about Kenny/Mitch

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost in Week 14, and everyone wants to talk about Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. But those who are joining that conversation are missing the much bigger picture with the organization. Jeff Hartman talks about this, goes over the latest Steelers news, and dives into the Mailbag on the latest episode of “Let’s Ride”.

