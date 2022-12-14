Steelers officially sign Jonathan Marshall to the 53-man roster, place Chris Wormley on IR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need along their defensive line with Chris Wormley suffering a knee injury during the 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. Following the game Mike Tomlin said the knee would need further evaluation. Tuesday, during Tomlin’s weekly press conference, Tomlin spoke of Wormley needing surgery on his knee.

Later in the day it was reported Wormley tore his ACL, ending his season. Knowing this, the move to put Wormley on Injured Reserve (IR) was expected. The Steelers signed Jonathan Marshall off the New York Jets practice squad, and made it a clean swap of defensive linemen.

Wednesday the Steelers made the move official.

We have signed DT Jonathan Marshall to the 53-man roster off the N.Y. Jets practice squad and placed DL Chris Wormley on the Reserve/Injured list. @BordasLaw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 14, 2022

A sixth-round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Marshall appeared in four games his rookie season where he played 76 defensive snaps and had two tackles. In 2022, Marshall played 82 snaps over three games in the preseason where he had one sack, five tackles, and one batted pass. Marshall did not make the Jets roster, but was signed to the practice squad.

By signing Marshall from the practice squad of another team, he must remain under contract with the Steelers for at least three games. The Steelers have signed players from other practice squads previously in 20222 as they signed linebacker David Anenih from the Tennessee Titans practice squad prior to Week 2 and kicker Matthew Wright from the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad ahead of Week 10.

The Steelers now turn their attention to the Carolina Panthers in Week 15 of the 2022 regular season.