Steelers Injury Report: Kenny Pickett limited in practice on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers exited Sunday’s game with the Ravens with an unclear quarterback situation. As the Steelers took the practice field for their first official day of preparation for the Carolina Panthers, there were four players who did not participate while two were limited. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, Kenny Pickett was one of the players who is limited on Wednesday.

The Steelers did not have any player who missed the entirety of last week’s game due to injury that is still on the active roster. One player who did not finish the game on Sunday was defensive lineman Chris Wormley. Unfortunately Wormley’s knee injury is to his ACL and will require season-ending surgery. Wormley was placed on the Reserve/ Injured list on Wednesday and is no longer on the 53-man roster.

The other player who did not finish Sunday’s game was quarterback Kenny Pickett as he is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. In order for Pickett to exit the protocol, he will have to go through a number of steps which include various levels of participation. On Wednesday, Pickett was able to practice in a limited capacity. While it is encouraging that he was able to take the steps in the first practice of the week, it will ultimately be Pickett’s progression which will dictate his availability for Sunday

One other player who experienced an injury on Sunday but returned to the game was tight end Pat Freiermuth with a foot injury. On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Freiermuth may be limited in the early portions of the week. On Wednesday, Freiermuth did not participate but did speak to reporters following practice and said he expects to be available for Sunday.

One player who is banged up and has missed some practice in recent weeks is outside linebacker T.J. Watt. On Wednesday, Watt was was not listed on the injury report as missing time or having any specific injury.

Another player constantly dealing with injury but has been able to suit up for all but one game this season is Larry Ogunjobi. Dealing with a toe injury, Ogunjobi did not practice Wednesday.

The other player who was limited in Wednesday’s practice was cornerback Cam Sutton with a neck/stinger injury. Sutton’s availability for Sunday will be something to monitor as the week goes on as it is unclear at this time if it was something he suffered during practice or is an injury he is recovering from that happened on Sunday.

Two other players who have missed practice in recent weeks for various injuries are running back Najee Harris and linebacker Myles Jack. Both players missed practice on Wednesday, but for different injuries they have previously been listed for. Najee Harris did not practice due to a hip injury while Myles Jack is dealing with a groin injury.

As for the Panthers’ injury report, you can see the names below courtesy of Steelers.com.