Podcasts: All the latest from the BTSC family of Pittsburgh Steelers shows, Thursday edition

The Steelers War Room: Why Mike Tomlin has more in common with his rookies than you may think

Mike Tomlin has always been known as a player’s coach. But being a tenured coach of 15-years, one may think that he doesn’t have a lot in common with his younger guys. Coach T. actually does. This will be one of the topics discussed as BTSC invites you to heck out our Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matt Peverell in The Steelers War Room. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers in an attempt to put you in the mind of Art Rooney II, Mike Tomlin, Omar Khan, Andy Weidl, Sheldon White and Dan Colbert when it comes to personnel.

Mike T. and the young Men of Steel

Know Your Enemy: Former Steeler and Panther Dwight Stone on Week 15 in Carolina

It’s time once again to become a scout for the Steelers before their latest game. This time around, we get to know more about the Carolina Panthers in the latest edition of Know Your Enemy. It’s the show where Geoffrey Benedict and Shannon White break down the upcoming opponent for the black-and-gold. This week, Bryan Anthony Davis (in for Geoffrey) and Shannon, welcome former Steeler and Panther Dwight Stone to the podcast.

A look at the 2022 Carolina Panthers

Special Guest: Dwight Stone

Steelers Stat Geek: Finding the differences in the Steelers and Panthers

Both the Panthers of Carolina and the Pittsburgh Steelers are having a difficult time of it in their respective 2022 NFL seasons. The two teams are very similar, but where do they differ? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed by Dave Schofield on the Thursday episode of the AM podcast lineup, “The Steelers Stat Geek”. Join BTSC’s Editor as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Panthers vs. Steelers in the stat ledger

