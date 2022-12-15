3 must-watch games for Steelers fans in Week 15

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to bounce back from their disappointing loss in Week 14 as they travel to Carolina to face the Panthers. With plenty other NFL games happening throughout Week 15, there are several games Steelers’ fans may want to keep track of. This week, the most intriguing matchups once again all come from the AFC and are not taking place during the Steelers game.

First off, lets check out how the three games from last week ended up. Of the three games, two finished within one score but the outcomes seemed to be established early. When it comes to the betting lines for the game, the following information is the current consensus spread this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Browns at least got their first offensive touchdown under Deshaun Watson. It only took more than 100 minutes of clock time to do so. I’m not impressed with the Browns offense and can’t believe they’re favored this week. But now should be about this week’s loss to the Bengals who seem to just be winning games and lining themselves up for a postseason run. They have now won five games in a row and should be favored in the next two until the big face off against Buffalo in January.

As much as everyone has been focusing on the Bills offense, it’s their defense that has been getting the job done the last two weeks. Buffalo has now won four games in a row while the Jets are trying to get back into a Wild Card spot after dropping their last two games.

This game ended up being the best of these three and it was quite surprising to me. I wasn’t sure what to think of the Chargers, but jumping out to a 10–0 lead and holding onto it the entire game was enough to tell me they are back in the hunt for a Wild Card spot. As for the Dolphins, their game this week against Buffalo is now even bigger as they have lost two in a row.

For Week 15, here are the three games which I think are the most much-watch games, whether or not they affect the Steelers:

Saturday at 4:30 PM on NFLN

Spread: CLE (-3)

What is so interesting about this game is how I don’t think either of these teams are playing very well. Yet because they square off one of them will get another victory even if it’s with a subpar performance. But I’ll still watch intently. I’m not sure if I want to see either of them get back on track as they are the Steelers final two matchups of the season.

Saturday at 8:15 PM on NFLN

Spread: BUF (-7)

The Dolphins are trying to hold onto a Wild Card spot but could back into a game in the division with a win this week. On the other hand, the Bills are trying to secure the first overall seed. Buffalo has a mixed bag of games remaining with this week and the future matchup against the Bengals as their biggest tests remaining. But I don’t rule out Miami when it comes to AFC East games.

Sunday at 4:05 PM on FOX

Spread: NWE (-1)

The biggest reason this game is noteworthy is because it is setting up the Steelers Christmas Eve matchup with the Raiders at Acrisure Stadium in prime time. The Raiders had their three-game winning streak snaped last Thursday in a crushing fashion at the hands of Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams. Can they get back on track against the Patriots or are things going out of control for the Raiders? I guess we’ll see on Sunday.

So there are the three main matchups which I believe Steelers fans would see as a must-watch game. This week, I just went with what I thought were some interesting games and included the Steelers next opponent.

Obviously Steelers games are the ones fans care the most about, but there is other good football to be watched. Which of these other games will be the one you will check in on the most? Make sure you vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comments below.