Steelers Injury Report: 6 players miss practice on Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers exited Sunday’s game with the Ravens with an unclear quarterback situation. As the Steelers took the practice field for their second official day of preparation for the Carolina Panthers, there were six players who did not participate while one was limited. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR Department, there were three new names added.

A player who did not finish Sunday’s game was quarterback Kenny Pickett as he is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. In order for Pickett to exit the protocol, he will have to go through a number of steps which include various levels of participation. On Wednesday, Pickett was able to practice in a limited capacity. Thursday saw the same limited participation which leaves Pickett as an unknown in regards of the protocol heading into the weekend.

One other player who experienced an injury on Sunday but returned to the game was tight end Pat Freiermuth with a foot injury. On Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Freiermuth may be limited in the early portions of the week. On Wednesday, Freiermuth did not participate but did speak to reporters following practice and said he expects to be available for Sunday. On Thursday Freiermuth once again did not participate, leaving his previous statement a little more in doubt.

Another player constantly dealing with injury but has been able to suit up for all but one game this season is Larry Ogunjobi. Dealing with a toe injury, Ogunjobi did not practice Wednesday. On Thursday, Ogunjobi once again did not participate and his involvement on Friday will ultimately determine his status for this week.

The other player who was limited in Wednesday’s practice was cornerback Cam Sutton with a neck/stinger injury. On Thursday, Sutton returned as a full participant.

Two other players who have missed practice in recent weeks for various injuries are running back Najee Harris and linebacker Myles Jack. Both players missed practice on Wednesday, but for different injuries they have previously been listed for. Najee Harris did not practice due to a hip injury while Myles Jack is dealing with a groin injury. On Thursday, Harris returned as a full participant while Jack was still unable to practice.

As has been the trend for a good portion of the season, Steelers defensive captain Cam Heyward landed on the injury report on Thursday as he once again missed practice for a rest and not due to any injury. As for the other two new names on Thursday’s report, wide receiver Diontae Johnson was back to not participating with a hip injury while cornerback Josh Jackson showed up on the injury report with an ankle injury and did not participate.

